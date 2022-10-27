McNeese Spotlight: Preview Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School students interested in attending McNeese State University will have a chance to preview the campus soon. McNeese recruiting coordinator Madison Owens joined us this morning to talk about the university’s upcoming Preview Day.

The free event will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Ward Memorial Arena of the Rec Complex.

From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. there will be a campus-wide open house where participants can learn about admissions, offered majors, the Student Council, and campus life. McNeese personnel will be on hand to answer any questions about financial aid, scholarships, TOPS, student services, and housing.

The McNeese Bookstore in the New Ranch will also be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be offering 20% off any purchase to those that attend the event.

Students are encouraged to pre-register online but you can also register at the door beginning at 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

Students and their guests will also receive free admission to the McNeese vs. Eastern Illinois football game that night at 7 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium.

For more information, you can contact the McNeese Recruiting Office at 337-475-5504.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.