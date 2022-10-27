McNeese Men’s and Women’s Players Receive Southland Conference Honors

50/50 Thursdays
By Matthew Travis
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southland Conference Media Day was held on Wednesday as coaches spoke about their upcoming seasons, but with it, the men’s and women’s preseason conference teams were released as well, and three McNeese players were featured.

For the Cowboys, forward Christian Shumate was named to the Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team following his first season with McNeese where he averaged 12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and one assist per game over the course of 33 games. Shumate played his first season for McNeese last year after transferring to John Aiken’s program from Tulsa.

This year, Shumate is expected to be a leader for the Cowboys as he is one of just five returning players, and is therefore expected to step up in his second year with the team.

As for the Cowgirls, 5′9″ guard Kaili Chamberlin, who averaged 11 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season for McNeese was named to the All-Southland Fist Team. Chamberlin is entering her sophomore season with the Cowgirls, and will certainly be an important piece for McNeese when their season gets started on November 7th.

But Chamberlin isn’t the only Cowgirl to be featured on an All-Southland preseason team, her teammate Desirae Hansen, who averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last year, was named to the All-Southland Second Team.

Chamberlin and Hansen will get their season started with the Cowgirls on November 7th against Ecclesia College at the Legacy Center, while Shumate and the Cowboys get their season started the same day against Champion Christian, also at the Legacy Center.

