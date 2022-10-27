Learning about the Lake Area through the Living History Cemetery Tour

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve ever passed by a local cemetery wondering about all the history within, the Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana has something that might pique your interest. The Living History Cemetery Tour takes you through the cemeteries of Lake Charles, teaching and entertaining you with the stories of the important figures who played a role in the Lake Area’s foundation.

While many Lake Charles natives may have grown up hearing stories about the area, the tour is designed to delve even deeper by revealing details that might even be new to those who have lived in the Lake Area all their life.

The four-hour tour features actors in period attire who play the roles of influential figures that are buried across four local cemeteries. There are also other characters that make appearances during the tour known as “wandering spirits,” who are visiting from other cemeteries.

“I think they will be entertained and learn a little bit about the history in lake Charles, with stories like Toni Jo Henry who was the first woman electrocuted in lake Charles for murder,” says coordinator, Jordan Gribble.

The guided tour allows participants to listen to the unique stories of historic figures such as, but not limited to, the trailblazing Judge Norma Holloway Johnson, the Lake Charles Little Theatre founder Rosa Hart, the murderess Toni Jo Henry, and the groundbreaking surgeon Dr. Michael DeBakey.

Actor Robert Goodson says, “It’s a good way to learn about it. It helps to remember that these folks, they are not forgotten and so I think that’s a very important part of the cemetery tour.”

The tour will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Children under 12 get in free if they are accompanied by an adult. You can purchase a ticket online HERE.

Proceeds from the tour benefit the Arts Council of SWLA, which provides support to the arts in the region.

