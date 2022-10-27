50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile

Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020.

Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery.

The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a report was filed on July 8, officials said.

Bond was set at $145,000.

Hurst was arrested on similar charges in Calcasieu in November 2020, but those charges were dropped, according to representatives with the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, “after a lengthy discussion and several attempts to contact the victim to discuss the significant evidentiary problems within the case.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an...
SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch
Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an...
SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch
Thursday Night Football
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great evening ahead but rain will likely disrupt your Friday plans
The City of Lake Charles has announced the launch of Phase II of the #ReTreeLC initiative,...
City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II