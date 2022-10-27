Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020.

Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery.

The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a report was filed on July 8, officials said.

Bond was set at $145,000.

Hurst was arrested on similar charges in Calcasieu in November 2020, but those charges were dropped, according to representatives with the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, “after a lengthy discussion and several attempts to contact the victim to discuss the significant evidentiary problems within the case.”

