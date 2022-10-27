50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of multiple contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints regarding John L. Foreman, 60, of Foreman Construction, between July and October 2022.

Investigators say Foreman was hired and paid upfront to perform repairs on homes, some of which exceeded the threshold of his contracting license, and did not complete the repairs or work on the homes for over 45 days. Detectives say Foreman also hired subcontractors on more than one occasion to complete some of the work but never paid them.

Foreman was arrested on a $225,000 bond and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Oct. 25 for the following charges:

  • Theft over $25,000
  • Theft under $25,000
  • Misapplication of contractor payments (2 counts)
  • Failure to possess the required license for home improvements (3 counts)
  • Exploitation of the infirm (due to the age of one victim)
  • Failure to perform any work during a 45-day period or longer (3 counts)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

