Kids enjoy trunk-or-treat at Enos Derbonne Sports Complex

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Area is packed with fun Halloween activities this week.

Kids showed off their costumes Wednesday evening at the Enos Derbonne Sports Complex on Lake Street, where they enjoyed a bounce house and loaded up on trunk-or-treat candy.

“For the community and to bring people back together. We’ve all been through such a hard time the last two years and we’re just trying to get back to normal,” said facility director Beth Rist.

