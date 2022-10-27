Host of KPLC’s “Romper Room” Brenda Bachrack dies at 91

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Longtime host of KPLC’s 1960′s children’s show “Romper Room,” Brenda Bachrack, has died, according to family.

The Romper Room was where many Lake Area kids first learned how to count, say their ABCs, and even recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Bachrack passed away at the age of 91 in Springdale, Arkansas, Wednesday night, Oct. 26, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

