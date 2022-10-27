50/50 Thursdays
Hometown Heroes - Donna Carlson

By John Bridges
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is now in her second century, having celebrated her 100th birthday. Donna Carlson was born into a Florida family in 1922 and her life has been anything but dull.

“Well, I’ve done so many things these 100 years,” said Carlson. “I’ve been married twice. Both husbands have died. So I’ve outlived 2 men.”

When there was a shortage of musicians during World War 2, Donna formed an all-female band, playing the drums and xylophone. They were an instant hit at hotel dinner dances. After the war, she decided to fulfill her dream of becoming a pilot.

“I had always been interested in flying. When a man came to move to my town, he was a pilot and he was teaching. So I just decided to take some lessons.”

Of course, you have to ask someone who has lived to be 100, what’s their secret?

“I’ve always eaten what I should and the right vegetables. And not too much dessert,” she laughed.

One of Donna’s daughters, Linda Dalgleish, says her mother taught her to be adventurous and not be afraid of trying new things.

