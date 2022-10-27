FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great evening ahead but rain will likely disrupt your Friday plans

Thursday Night Football (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a few schools moving their football games to this evening, the weather will be fantastic for all those games with temperatures pleasantly falling into the 60s during gametime under clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows drop into the 50s but with increasing clouds by sunrise Friday ahead of increasing rain chances by midday and afternoon.

Rain on the way Friday (KPLC)

This next storm system is a little slower moving which means several hours of higher rain chances tomorrow, starting around midday and continuing into the evening. Yes will will likely get some hour by hour breaks in the rain, but it’s difficult to pinpoint how long those breaks will be, so be prepared for rain to affect your afternoon and evening plans as well on Friday, if those plans involve being outside.

The severe weather threat is very low for Southwest Louisiana, but a couple of stronger storms can’t be completely ruled out, with hail and damaging wind gusts the primary threat. Lightning will also play a role in making conditions unsafe to be outdoors at times, so make sure to go indoors when thunder roars!

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

The good news to the forecast is that conditions will begin to improve through the weekend, with some lingering rain early Saturday morning, giving way to some sunshine later in the afternoon. Sunday will also bring a mix of sun and clouds at times with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

Halloween looks fantastic for the trick-or-treaters with lows in the 50s and highs in the middle 70s on Monday!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

