50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II

The City of Lake Charles has announced the launch of Phase II of the #ReTreeLC initiative,...
The City of Lake Charles has announced the launch of Phase II of the #ReTreeLC initiative, which will include a community tree giveaway in January.(City of Lake Charles)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the launch of Phase II of the #ReTreeLC initiative, which will include a community tree giveaway in January.

After planting over 2,500 trees in Phase I, the city plans to branch out in its effort to restore the area’s ecosystem while continuing to replenish public spaces with trees and native grasses, city officials say.

Phase II will include free outdoor educational seminars in November for students at John F. Kennedy Early Childhood Center and Molo Middle School, in partnership with the Calcasieu Parish School Board, McNeese State University and the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

In conjunction with Louisiana Arbor Day, the city and sponsor Northrop Grumman will give away native tree species at Hillcrest Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, just in time for prime planting season, according to city officials.

Employees of industry partners will also volunteer to plant trees at area parks.

(City of Lake Charles)

You can find more information on #ReTreeLC HERE.

If your group or organization would like to be involved with this initiative, contact Al Williams at alfred.williams@cityoflc.us or 337-491-1203.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an...
SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch
Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an...
SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile
Thursday Night Football
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great evening ahead but rain will likely disrupt your Friday plans