City plans to give away native trees as #ReTreeLC moves into Phase II

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the launch of Phase II of the #ReTreeLC initiative, which will include a community tree giveaway in January.

After planting over 2,500 trees in Phase I, the city plans to branch out in its effort to restore the area’s ecosystem while continuing to replenish public spaces with trees and native grasses, city officials say.

Phase II will include free outdoor educational seminars in November for students at John F. Kennedy Early Childhood Center and Molo Middle School, in partnership with the Calcasieu Parish School Board, McNeese State University and the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

In conjunction with Louisiana Arbor Day, the city and sponsor Northrop Grumman will give away native tree species at Hillcrest Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, just in time for prime planting season, according to city officials.

Employees of industry partners will also volunteer to plant trees at area parks.

(City of Lake Charles)

You can find more information on #ReTreeLC HERE.

If your group or organization would like to be involved with this initiative, contact Al Williams at alfred.williams@cityoflc.us or 337-491-1203.

