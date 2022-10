Boil advisory lifted for parts of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for some DeRidder residents, according to Beauregard’s District 3 Waterworks.

The advisory affected the following areas:

Between 888 and 1584 Three Pines Church Rd.

1151 Hwy 26

Billy Foreman Road

J.B. Cooley Road

Corken Road

Bennett Road

Hazel Thompson Road

Richmond Road

Kenneth Smith Road

Kelby Cooley Road

Friendship Lane

Three Pines Lane

Sunshine Lane

