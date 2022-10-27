50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face...
Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, face charges of child neglect and abuse.(Ashland Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday.

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse.

According to the Ashland Police Department, officers were called to a motel Oct. 15 for a medical emergency involving a 2-year-old.

“Upon arrival, the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress,” the Ashland Police Department said in a news release. “APD officers began life-saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived on the scene.”

The toddler was taken to the hospital and died Oct. 20.

No other details were released in this case.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Officials investigating helicopter crash near Morgan City
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down