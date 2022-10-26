Washington-Marion High hosts “Battle of the Bands” marching festival

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion High School will be hosting a “Battle of the Bands” on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

The marching band competition will be at the high school’s stadium at 2802 Pineview St. with gates opening at 4 p.m. and performances beginning at 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 with tickets on sale at the school’s front office Thursday and Friday during school hours until 1 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the festival at the gate.

Competing in the festival will be:

Northside High School

Northwest High School

West Gate High School

Beaumont United High School

Lake Charles Charter Prep High School

LaGrange High School

Ferriday High School

Bolton High School

Cecilia High School

