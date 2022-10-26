Washington-Marion High hosts “Battle of the Bands” marching festival
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion High School will be hosting a “Battle of the Bands” on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
The marching band competition will be at the high school’s stadium at 2802 Pineview St. with gates opening at 4 p.m. and performances beginning at 5 p.m.
Admission is $10 with tickets on sale at the school’s front office Thursday and Friday during school hours until 1 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the festival at the gate.
Competing in the festival will be:
- Northside High School
- Northwest High School
- West Gate High School
- Beaumont United High School
- Lake Charles Charter Prep High School
- LaGrange High School
- Ferriday High School
- Bolton High School
- Cecilia High School
