Thomas Mutual Insurance Group issued cease-and-desist for not paying premiums

Louisiana Department of Insurance
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has advised customers with Houston Thomas or Thomas Mutual Insurance Group to contact their insurance carrier to make sure they have legitimate coverages in place.

This comes as fraud investigators with the LDI received information that the company was receiving insurance payments from a number of customers but not paying their premiums. This caused those customers’ policies to be canceled for non-payment.

On Oct. 10, the LDI issued a cease-and-desist order and a notice of summary suspension to the companies. It is encouraging anyone who believes they have been defrauded, have had their policy canceled for non-payment, or witnessed insurance fraud to contact their office online HERE or by calling 225-342-4956.

You can read the cease and desist order in full HERE.

