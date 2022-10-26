50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.(Gardendale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.

Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Boil advisory issued in Ragley area
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded
From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in...
3-year-old takes on miniature form as a university drum major
In March, 78-year-old Norma Thornton was arrested for giving food to the homeless in Bullhead...
‘I thought it was a joke’: Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless files lawsuit against city
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets ‘junk fees’