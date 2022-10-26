SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 25, 2022.

Christy Renee Decelle, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Adam Doyle, 28, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

John Lawrence Foreman, 60, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $5,000; theft under $25,000 (2 charges); exploitation of the infirm; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000 (4 charges); contractor fraud over $25,000 (3 charges).

Brandon Dale Allen, 18, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.

Dalton Michael Tomplait, 37, Sulphur: Second offense possession of stolen firearms.

Pearl Ann Turner, 48, Mittie: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Tori Lynn Arriaga, 29, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles; out-of-state detainer.

Samuel David George Jr., 31, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000; bank fraud; contempt of court (2 charges).

Kenneth Ray Davis Jr., 25, Houston: Attempted armed robbery; armed robbery.

Karl Ransom Schleichardt II, 37, DeQuincy: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jaz Rawson, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

John Wesley Chisolm, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; following vehicles.

Joshua Paul Willis, 32, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Lyle Anthony Remedies, 43, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

