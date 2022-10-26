50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 25, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 25, 2022.

Christy Renee Decelle, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Adam Doyle, 28, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

John Lawrence Foreman, 60, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $5,000; theft under $25,000 (2 charges); exploitation of the infirm; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000 (4 charges); contractor fraud over $25,000 (3 charges).

Brandon Dale Allen, 18, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.

Dalton Michael Tomplait, 37, Sulphur: Second offense possession of stolen firearms.

Pearl Ann Turner, 48, Mittie: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Tori Lynn Arriaga, 29, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles; out-of-state detainer.

Samuel David George Jr., 31, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000; bank fraud; contempt of court (2 charges).

Kenneth Ray Davis Jr., 25, Houston: Attempted armed robbery; armed robbery.

Karl Ransom Schleichardt II, 37, DeQuincy: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jaz Rawson, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

John Wesley Chisolm, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; following vehicles.

Joshua Paul Willis, 32, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Lyle Anthony Remedies, 43, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Louisiana Department of Insurance
Thomas Mutual Insurance Group issued cease-and-desist for not paying premiums
Lows Tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler start to Wednesday; more rain arriving Friday
Nice day!
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Weather
For many adults, it just seems like the common cold, but for children, RSV is a respiratory...
RSV on the rise in children