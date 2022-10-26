Smart Living: Debunking dyslexia misconceptions

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - It’s estimated that one in 10 people has dyslexia. It’s a learning impairment that causes problems with reading, writing, and spelling.

The intelligence of dyslexic people is unaffected. This misunderstanding of the condition leads to stigma.

Dyslexia Awareness Month aims to bring more understanding and awareness about it.

“It’s actually the way that the neural pathways of the brain are wired for reading,” explains Cherrie Langston, Administrator and Principal at Park School in Orlando, Florida.

Scientists know more than ever about dyslexia but there are still a lot of misconceptions about this common learning difference.

“I think some people, have a belief that dyslexia has to do with vision, that they see things upside down or reversed. That is true, but it’s not a vision issue. It’s the way the brain is wired,” Langston said.

Is reading and writing letters backward the main sign of dyslexia? Some kids with dyslexia write letters backward and some don’t.

Does dyslexia go away once kids learn to read? Langston said, “Even after you have intervention, you will always be dyslexic.”

She also explained that dyslexia can set kids apart – in great ways.

“They are wonderful storytellers, oral storytellers, they are creative, artistic, uh, dyslexics make amazing entrepreneurs,” she said.

Experts say it takes three to four years of intervention to see a difference in most people.

Contributors to this news report include: Adahlia Thomas, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.