50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

RSV on the rise in children

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus is on the rise in children.

For many adults, it just seems like the common cold, but for children, RSV is a respiratory virus that can land them in the hospital.

“We’ve received transfers from Texas due to the fact that they can’t find beds, as far away as Dallas,” director of pediatrics at Lake Charles Memorial Healthy System, Gina Barnes said. “Also, from the Lafayette area we’ve received transfers of patients, just because the bed availability, even nationwide, is becoming an issue.”

Barnes said there are several symptoms parents can watch for.

“For the parent at home, you might see the patient run fever at home,” Barnes said. “They might have an increase in their respiratory effort, more labored breathing. They might have wheezing. They might be a little bit fussier than usual, some sleep disturbances as well.”

Barnes said small children and babies should avoid close contact with others.

“During this time of year, it’s not a good idea, because that’s one of the ways we can transmit it,” Barnes said. “It’s also spread by droplet which means if an effected person coughs or sneezes, those droplets land on hard surfaces, and they can live for several hours there.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Drainage efforts have potential to reduce insurance rates
Drainage efforts in Lake Charles have potential to reduce insurance rates
For many adults, it just seems like the common cold, but for children, RSV is a respiratory...
For children, RSV is a respiratory virus that can land them in the hospital.
Drainage efforts have potential to reduce insurance rates
Drainage efforts have potential to reduce insurance rates
Each student had their own part of the monster to make, and after weeks of work, it is finally...
5th-graders bring Halloween ‘STEM Monster’ to life