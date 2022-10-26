RSV on the rise in children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus is on the rise in children.

For many adults, it just seems like the common cold, but for children, RSV is a respiratory virus that can land them in the hospital.

“We’ve received transfers from Texas due to the fact that they can’t find beds, as far away as Dallas,” director of pediatrics at Lake Charles Memorial Healthy System, Gina Barnes said. “Also, from the Lafayette area we’ve received transfers of patients, just because the bed availability, even nationwide, is becoming an issue.”

Barnes said there are several symptoms parents can watch for.

“For the parent at home, you might see the patient run fever at home,” Barnes said. “They might have an increase in their respiratory effort, more labored breathing. They might have wheezing. They might be a little bit fussier than usual, some sleep disturbances as well.”

Barnes said small children and babies should avoid close contact with others.

“During this time of year, it’s not a good idea, because that’s one of the ways we can transmit it,” Barnes said. “It’s also spread by droplet which means if an effected person coughs or sneezes, those droplets land on hard surfaces, and they can live for several hours there.”

