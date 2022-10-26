50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Record level Mississippi River low comes at crucial time

The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops.
By Alece Courville
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The low water levels on the Mississippi come at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops.

Andy Brown, Commodity Coordinator with Farm Bureau, explains, “The advantage Louisiana farmers have against competitors is the Mississippi River.”

More than 60% of the nation’s soybeans and corn along with almost half of the other grains flow down the river.

“You’re lucky to get barges running upriver,” adds Brown.

Like any supply chain when you experience backlog, that means extra cost.

Brown continues, “Ultimately, the farmer is the price taker. They have to sell. They have a perishable good and they have to sell when the time is right.”

The Army Corps of Engineers has been dredging portions of the river to try and keep traffic flowing.

Brown says, “We’re excited to see the river being dredged another five feet to get to the 50-foot depth but that is when water is at a normal level.”

Brown says because of record low water levels, barges are running at limited capacity.

“Everything in the system is efficient. You want to have maximum load capacity on the ships, any reduction comes with a cost,” Brown explains.

That cost comes on top of alternatives to the river also seeing a backlog, like the trucking industry.

Brown adds, “It’s a perfect storm. We can’t blame everything on COVID anymore. It’s the effects of weather and market imports.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held, marking the first phase of construction.
New healthcare facility coming to Allen Parish
Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held, marking the first phase of construction.
New healthcare facility coming to Allen Parish
Throughout October, the Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA are continuing to support the fight against...
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA compete in lip sync battle for breast cancer research
Throughout October, the Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA are continuing to support the fight against...
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA compete in lip sync battle for breast cancer research
The Lake Area is packed with fun Halloween activities this week.
Kids enjoy trunk-or-treat at Enos Derbonne Sports Complex