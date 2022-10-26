50/50 Thursdays
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire

The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the...
The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. Kia is telling owners, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.

It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say fires can start while the engines are running or when they’re turned off.

The SUVs were recalled in 2016 due to corrosion in a wiring harness near the engine control unit.

The company says owners should park outside and away from structures and other vehicles until it figures out the cause of the fires and develops a remedy.

