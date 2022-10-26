50/50 Thursdays
NCAA approves new guidance on player endorsement deals

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. An organization that advocates for reform in college sports has filed a complaint with the U.S Department of Justice against the NCAA, accusing those involved with the governing body of violating antitrust laws by capping compensation to athletes.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s Division I Board of Directors approved new guidance to members on name, image and likeness activities, clarifying how schools, coaches and staffers can be involved athletes’ endorsement and sponsorship deals.

The latest clarifications to the NCAA’s interim NIL policy create no new rules.

They are intended to give athletic departments a better idea of what types of support fall outside existing bylaws.

The guidance said school personnel, including coaches, can be part of fundraising for collectives, which are booster-funded organizations that provide opportunities for athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. But coaches and school staff members cannot donate directly to collectives.

