Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road.

A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.

7News found out the owner of the land is Arnie Natali who has leased the property to Joulie Solar Energy in New Orleans.

Natali said the plan is to have a solar park there, but something has delayed the project.

We’re still waiting on a response from the company, who said on their website they are working on building solar farms across the United States.

In our research, we also found out that before the end of the year, the Calcasieu Police Jury is expected to adopt a solar facility ordinance.

There was a presentation on the proposed ordinance on October 18, at the Calcasieu Planning and Zoning meeting by Planning Manager Kimberly Vidrine.

“This example picture really represents what it means by preserving and maintaining the existing tree lines when designing the layout of this solar facility. You can see the nice buffers between the parts of this solar facility. This is what we’re trying to encourage here,” Vidrine said.

They also talked about the types of zoning needed for solar facilities and development standards.

“The solar panels shall be a maximum of twenty-five feet. The sound and inverter shall not be located within three hundred feet of any occupied dwelling unit, and any noise above 60 decibels is prohibited.” and the proposed ordinance sets forth rules for decommissioning a solar facility once it will no longer operate,” Vidrine said.

Parish officials said a public hearing on the proposed solar ordinance will be at the planning and zoning meeting Tuesday, November 15, and then on Thursday, November 17. It will be introduced at the Calcasieu Police Jury meeting. The jury is set to take final action December 1.

