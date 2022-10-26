50/50 Thursdays
LSU AgCenter: Feral hogs cost Louisiana farmers $91 million annually

Feral hogs run through a field at the LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station near Clinton.(OLIVIA MCCLURE | LSU AgCenter file photo)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Feral hogs are estimated to cause $91.1 million in damages to agricultural and timber lands in Louisiana each year, according to a new study by the LSU AgCenter.

The study, based on responses to a 2021 survey, found that feral hogs cost landowners $66.2 million in crop losses and $24.9 million in other expenses annually.

More than 950 people completed the survey, representing nearly 660,000 acres of crop fields, pastures and woods.

Feral hogs root up, wallow in and trample crops, tree seedlings and wildlife food plots. They also are known to wreak havoc on pastures, drains, levees, fences and waterways.

Early explorers and settlers imported the hogs as a food source in the 1500s, according to the AgCenter. In the 1900s, the Eurasian wild boar was introduced to some states for sport hunting. Modern feral swine are a combination of escaped domestic pigs, wild boars and hybrids of the two.

Feral hogs are found in all 64 of Louisiana’s parishes and at least 34 other states. There are believed to be as many as 9 million feral hogs in the United States, up from 2.4 million in 1982.

