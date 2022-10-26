LEGAL CORNER: Can I keep both grant and FEMA money for hurricane repairs?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: My home was damaged in Hurricane Laura. FEMA assisted me with repairs. Louisiana Restore then contacted me and offered me a grant, but right before the disbursement, they told me that I have to pay them the total dollar amount that FEMA gave me to repair my home in exchange for this grant. Can they do this?

ANSWER: As a recipient of federal funding for repairs of damages incurred by the 2020 and 2021 weather disasters, the homeowner cannot receive duplicate benefits from federal agencies and any other source to pay for duplicate repairs.

Both FEMA and the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program are federal disaster relief programs for those affected by the federally declared weather disasters of 2020 and 2021. Even though applicants are required to register with FEMA to be eligible for Restore Louisiana, applicants are prohibited from receiving duplicate benefits under Federal law. We suggest challenging the duplication with LA Restore. If that fails, then contact your local Congressman for constituent assistance.

Authority: Title III, Sec. 312(c) of the Stafford Act, (42 U.S.C. 5155) covers Recovery of Duplicative Benefits, which states that “a person receiving Federal assistance for a major disaster or emergency shall be liable to the United States to the extent that such assistance duplicates benefits available to the person for the same purpose from another source. The agency which provided the duplicative assistance shall collect such duplicative assistance from the recipient in accordance with chapter 37 of title 31, relating to debt collection, when the head of such agency considers it to be in the best interest of the Federal Government.”

QUESTION: My 14- year-old daughter has severe intellectual disabilities. I have been told that I will have to get a continuing tutorship before she turns 18. What is a continuing tutorship and how is it different from an interdiction?

ANSWER: A continuing tutorship is a process under Louisiana law where a court determines whether the child will be competent to make decisions after the child reaches the age of 18.

At 18, should the court find that the child is not competent, it will appoint someone usually a parent, who will have the legal authority to make all business and legal decisions for the child as if the child was still under 18.

To file for the continuing tutorship, the child must be at least 15 years old but not over the age of 18 at the time that the court issues the order.

If the parent waits until the child turns 18, then an interdiction would have to be filed which is a more expensive and time-consuming process.

Louisiana Civil Code Article 355: When a person above the age of fifteen possesses less than two-thirds of the intellectual functioning of a person of the same age with average intellectual functioning, evidenced by standard testing procedures administered by competent persons or other relevant evidence acceptable to the court, the parents of such person, or the person entitled to custody or tutorship if one or both parents are dead, incapacitated, or absent persons, or if the parents are judicially separated or divorced or have never been married to each other, may, with the written concurrence of the coroner of the parish of the intellectually disabled person’s domicile, petition the court of that district to place such person under a continuing tutorship which shall not automatically end at any age but shall continue until revoked by the court of domicile. The petitioner shall not bear the coroner’s costs or fees associated with securing the coroner’s concurrence.

