Horseshoe casino opening Dec. 12

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The former Isle of Capri is reopening as Horseshoe Lake Charles on Dec. 12, officials with Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The all-new 60,000-square-foot land-based casino will have 1,000 slot machines and table games, an official WSOP Poker Room, a Caesars Sportsbook and 253 hotel rooms.

The casino has not been open since 2020, having closed due to the pandemic and Hurricane Laura.

The Gordon Ramsay Steak will open in the Horseshoe in mid-2023.

The Dec. 12 opening is pending Louisiana Gaming Control Board approval.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.