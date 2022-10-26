FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant afternoon; more chilly weather ahead tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunny and pleasant weather continues through the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s under full sunshine. Once the sun sets though, temperatures will begin to drop quickly into the 50s after sunset and then down into 40s.

More sunshine for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances arrive beginning as early as Friday morning with off and on scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

A few showers linger into Saturday morning before moving out by afternoon. Clouds keep highs in the 60s on Saturday with some sunshine finally back on Sunday.

Halloween stays dry with highs in the 70s!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

