50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant afternoon; more chilly weather ahead tonight

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunny and pleasant weather continues through the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s under full sunshine. Once the sun sets though, temperatures will begin to drop quickly into the 50s after sunset and then down into 40s.

More sunshine for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances arrive beginning as early as Friday morning with off and on scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

A few showers linger into Saturday morning before moving out by afternoon. Clouds keep highs in the 60s on Saturday with some sunshine finally back on Sunday.

Halloween stays dry with highs in the 70s!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keeping an eye on more rain by Friday
Nice day!
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Weather
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly nights return; more rain by Friday
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast