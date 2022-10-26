50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chilly night and sunny Thursday; rain arriving Friday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Next 12 hours
Next 12 hours(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop quickly after sunset into the 50s and eventually the 40s after midnight. While you’ll want a jacket early in the day, sunshine warms highs into the middle to upper 70s by afternoon with another fantastic day on tap! Rain will hold off for the McNeese Homecoming Parade Thursday evening.

Rain arriving Friday
Rain arriving Friday(KPLC)

Rain will begin to arrive Friday, especially by the afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front set to push through late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rain chances will remain high Friday evening and could impact local high school football games around Southwest Louisiana, so be prepared for that!

Rain chances ahead
Rain chances ahead(KPLC)

Although Saturday does include rain chances, those are mainly for the morning hours, as weather conditions will improve through the day with some sunshine possible later in the afternoon. Lows drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday morning with sunshine to end the weekend.

Halloween looks fantastic for the trick-or-treaters on Monday with sunshine through the day and afternoon highs in the middle 70s!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

