Families Helping Families celebrates new office space, 30th anniversary

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Families Helping Families held an open house Wednesday to celebrate their 30th anniversary and a new office.

The organization provides peer-to-peer support, information and training around disability issues.

They lost their previous building to flooding in 2020. While out of an office space, they were forced to work from home and their old space.

“We, since the pandemic in 2020, we have been working from our homes and both in our old office. So we kinda change our way of doing things and we were - we didn’t stop working, but we’re so happy to have another space that we can be in and have trainings in person and have a space to go and work rather than our homes,” said Executive Director Susan Riehn.

The organization aims to give all people with disabilities the opportunity to attend school, live, work and play in their own communities.

