Drainage efforts in Lake Charles have potential to reduce insurance rates

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many neighborhoods near the bayou or laterals run the risk of flooding, and to help lower that risk, a detention pond is underway near Contraband Bayou.

The majority of the University neighborhood in Lake Charles is drained by two laterals off of Contraband Bayou, as Calcasieu Parish Public Works director Allen Wainwright explained. He said the detention basin off of Louisiana Avenue will help this area too.

“It will have a positive benefit in this area because every bit of water that we can keep out of the drainage system at that location will allow more water to go through the system here a little more efficiently,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright spoke with some residents in the University neighborhood, and he was asked if the FEMA flood maps are going to get updated and provide more accuracy. Wainwright said Public Works is working to put in a request with the police jury to change the maps.

“I think the best information for the most people, will help them make good decisions as they’re building homes, buying new properties, so having the most accurate maps we can. We [public works] think it would be a positive for the community,” he said.

He said drainage efforts will help the community earn points in FEMA’s rating system.

“Most of the municipalities in Calcasieu Parish are all part of what’s called a FEMA Community Rating System (CRS) and in that system, you earn points that ultimately the more points you earn the better score you get,” Wainwright said.

The score you get from the CRS is used in calculation for your insurance rates.

“We can affect the reduction in the insurance rates through good CRS program points,” Wainwright said. “Well, this pond is an example of a project that will earn a considerable amount of points in that system.”

Wainwright said public works is continuing to make plans to sustain the watershed in Calcasieu Parish to lower the likelihood of flooding throughout the area.

The detention basin broke ground earlier this month and is expected to be complete by March of 2024.

