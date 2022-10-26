50/50 Thursdays
CPSO searching for missing man from Welsh

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from Welsh.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from Welsh.

Taylor A. Mallett, 24, was reported missing after he left his Welsh home to drive to work at 6:00 a.m., CPSO said. Mallett never arrived at his job in Westlake.

Mallett’s car was located, abandoned, near Galley Road and Joe Breaux Road in Hayes, CPSO said. The keys were located in a wooded area near the car.

Anyone with information on Mallett’s whereabouts should contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

