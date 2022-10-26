CPPJ to collect recyclable e-waste Nov. 5
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is hosting an E-Waste Recycle Drive on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Collection sites will be set up from 8 to 11 a.m at 5500-B Swift Plant Rd. in Lake Charles, and 2915 Post Oak Rd. in Sulphur.
The drive is only open to Calcasieu residents, and ID is required.
The following items are ACCEPTED:
- Computers, monitors, keyboards and accessories
- Printers and photocopiers
- Fax machines
- Laptops
- Tablets
- TV’s
- VCR’s
- DVD players
- Stereos
- Home, office and cell phones
- Other related consumer electronics.
The following items are NOT ACCEPTED:
- Smoke detectors
- Fire alarms
- Dehumidifiers
- Large appliances like refrigerators
- Medical equipment
- Any units containing sludge or liquid.
For more information, call 337-721-3700.
