CPPJ to collect recyclable e-waste Nov. 5

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is hosting an E-Waste Recycle Drive on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Collection sites will be set up from 8 to 11 a.m at 5500-B Swift Plant Rd. in Lake Charles, and 2915 Post Oak Rd. in Sulphur.

The drive is only open to Calcasieu residents, and ID is required.

The following items are ACCEPTED:

Computers, monitors, keyboards and accessories

Printers and photocopiers

Fax machines

Laptops

Tablets

TV’s

VCR’s

DVD players

Stereos

Home, office and cell phones

Other related consumer electronics.

The following items are NOT ACCEPTED:

Smoke detectors

Fire alarms

Dehumidifiers

Large appliances like refrigerators

Medical equipment

Any units containing sludge or liquid.

For more information, call 337-721-3700.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.