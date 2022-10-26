50/50 Thursdays
CPPJ to collect recyclable e-waste Nov. 5

Consumer electronics such as computers, monitors and printers will be accepted.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is hosting an E-Waste Recycle Drive on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Collection sites will be set up from 8 to 11 a.m at 5500-B Swift Plant Rd. in Lake Charles, and 2915 Post Oak Rd. in Sulphur.

The drive is only open to Calcasieu residents, and ID is required.

The following items are ACCEPTED:

  • Computers, monitors, keyboards and accessories
  • Printers and photocopiers
  • Fax machines
  • Laptops
  • Tablets
  • TV’s
  • VCR’s
  • DVD players
  • Stereos
  • Home, office and cell phones
  • Other related consumer electronics.

The following items are NOT ACCEPTED:

  • Smoke detectors
  • Fire alarms
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Large appliances like refrigerators
  • Medical equipment
  • Any units containing sludge or liquid.

For more information, call 337-721-3700.

