Concerns grow over the fate of Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Uncertainty is growing amid student loan forgiveness as the court temporarily blocks Biden’s plan.

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness could be a game changer for many students, like Jasmine Semien.

“It would just save me a lot of time, a lot of stress and a lot of headache from having to hustle and work or try to figure out a way how I’m going to pay this loan,” Semien said.

The program would relieve debt of $10,000 for those who are eligible or up to $20,000 for those who’ve been awarded Pell Grants.

“I’m just really excited and relieved I mean, not just for me but other students too, ‘cause some students have more student debt than I do, so I just think it will be something really good for students to enjoy,” Semien said.

Others, like Elaine Schroder, said that money would make a difference and help her to feel more secure in the future.

“I’ve always been stressed about money, so I was kind of glad might possibly be able to get some taken off,” Schroder said.

However, now it’s not so clear when or if the money is going to reach borrowers.

“Republican members of Congress are doing everything they can to deny this relief, even to their own constituents. Their outrage is wrong and it’s hypocritical,” Biden said.

Regardless of the political back and forth, many remain hopeful to dwindle down some of their student loan debt.

“I mean, I’m hopeful for it. hoping that they’ll do it and see that it is necessary and beneficial but if they don’t then what can I really do,” Semien said.

Even with this forgiveness package, some students said they still want to see more reform in the cost of higher education.

“Normal job places want you to see that first four years, minimum, and it’s like I have to pay thousands of dollars just for that four-year degree piece of paper. So, I wish it to be a little cheaper and if you want to go further into your education. Maybe you should pay for it but not nearly as much as you have to pay for it now,” student Robin McCauley said.

While the fate of the forgiveness program is still in a legal limbo, the White House urges borrowers to still fill out the debt relief application.

