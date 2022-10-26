Calcasieu deputy fired after arrest for child porn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after being arrested for child pornography, officials said.

Arthur Deville was arrested by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office this morning on 200 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was also fired this morning, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deville worked in airport security and had been with the department for approximately 17 years Vincent said.

“I am very disturbed by this incident,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “I am also angry and embarrassed for our profession, and very sorry for the victims. When I was made aware of the allegations, we learned Deville was willing to participate in questioning with investigators and we assisted in making arrangements for him to speak with detectives. Criminal activity will never be tolerated in our department and I will continue to hold deputies accountable for their actions.”

Deville’s bond is set at $800,000.

U.S. Homeland Security is assisting the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.