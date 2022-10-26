50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bell towers under construction at Cathedral, Historic City Hall

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many buildings damaged or even destroyed, one of them being the Cathdedral bell tower, but now it’s getting some much-needed repairs.

The Cathedral of the Immcaulate Conception in Lake Charles is having its roof and structural components restored.

Crews are simultaneously working on repairs for the Historic City Hall bell tower.

Cathedral repairs may be just underway, but the Historic City Hall has been under construction for over two years and great progress has been made. Mayor Nic Hunter gave an update today.

“There was some interior damage, there was some water infiltration that we were able to mitigate we’ve had a lot changes involving some of the sheet rock, the walls on the inside, the ceilings, but again interior is pretty much up to snuff and it’s really getting those exterior components finished and she will be ready to go 100 percent,” Mayor Hunter said.

Both of these historical structures were built after the great fire of 1910, and the City of Lake Charles is hoping to fully restore their historic qualities.

The total cost of the project totals to $1 million, but it is 90 percent reimbursable by FEMA and is expected to be completed by early 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chilly night and sunny Thursday; rain arriving Friday
Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many buildings damaged or even destroyed, one of them being the...
Bell tower repairs at Cathedral, Historic City Hall
Feral hogs run through a field at the LSU AgCenter Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station near...
LSU AgCenter: Feral hogs cost Louisiana farmers $91 million annually
Dervanaisha Carter, 22, was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and restrained with handcuffs in...
Lafayette inmate apprehended after escaping hospital