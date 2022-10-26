Bell towers under construction at Cathedral, Historic City Hall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many buildings damaged or even destroyed, one of them being the Cathdedral bell tower, but now it’s getting some much-needed repairs.

The Cathedral of the Immcaulate Conception in Lake Charles is having its roof and structural components restored.

Crews are simultaneously working on repairs for the Historic City Hall bell tower.

Cathedral repairs may be just underway, but the Historic City Hall has been under construction for over two years and great progress has been made. Mayor Nic Hunter gave an update today.

“There was some interior damage, there was some water infiltration that we were able to mitigate we’ve had a lot changes involving some of the sheet rock, the walls on the inside, the ceilings, but again interior is pretty much up to snuff and it’s really getting those exterior components finished and she will be ready to go 100 percent,” Mayor Hunter said.

Both of these historical structures were built after the great fire of 1910, and the City of Lake Charles is hoping to fully restore their historic qualities.

The total cost of the project totals to $1 million, but it is 90 percent reimbursable by FEMA and is expected to be completed by early 2023.

