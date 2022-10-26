50/50 Thursdays
5th-graders bring Halloween ‘STEM Monster’ to life

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Our Lady Queen of Heaven students gave life to a new creature in their science class.

The fifth-graders were tasked with making their own part of a “STEM Monster,” part of a global project that encourages teamwork.

Each student had their own part of the monster to make, and after weeks of work, it is finally complete. The monster has everything a functioning creature needs, including three belly buttons.

“That’s just the different types of STEM activity and brainstorming and thinking that this whole project is about, while bringing together all of these different schools from around the world,” said fifth grade math and science teacher Brenna LeBert.

The school said it is an important lesson in working together and learning to compromise in a group decision process.

