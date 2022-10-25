50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Woman, 31 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
A public hearing was held Monday for a decision made by a local charter school that sparked...
Lake Charles College Prep holds public hearing regarding management company
A public hearing was held Monday for a decision made by a local charter school that sparked...
Lake Charles College Prep holds pubic hearing regarding management company