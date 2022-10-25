50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”

Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”
Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”(Westlake High Theatre)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s a tale as old as time as the Westlake High Theatre sets its performance of “Beauty and the Beast” for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

The fairy tale was originally written by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve and published in 1740 and later rose to fame after the 1991 Disney animated musical.

Students will be bringing the story to life at the High School’s theatre on 1000 Garden Drive in Westlake.

The performance will be at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the theatre box office.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Health Headlines: Study shows link to first responders and multiple myeloma
Health Headlines: Study shows link to first responders and multiple myeloma
Health Headlines: Study shows link to first responders and multiple myeloma
Health Headlines: Study shows link to first responders and multiple myeloma
Windy today
FIRST ALERT: The line of storms has passed. Windy and cooler temperatures ahead