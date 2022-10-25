Westlake High Theatre presents “Beauty and the Beast”

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s a tale as old as time as the Westlake High Theatre sets its performance of “Beauty and the Beast” for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

The fairy tale was originally written by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve and published in 1740 and later rose to fame after the 1991 Disney animated musical.

Students will be bringing the story to life at the High School’s theatre on 1000 Garden Drive in Westlake.

The performance will be at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the theatre box office.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.