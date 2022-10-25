Vinton forfeits high school football game due to injuries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week the Vinton Lions were supposed to be on the road to play the (8-0) Welsh Greyhounds, but that all changed after the team sustained multiple injuries this past week against Grand Lake. Due to losing 3 more players to concussions this past Friday, the Lions have now decided to forfeit their game against Welsh.

Vinton has been no stranger to injuries this season as they have also lost even more players during the season as Head Coach Lark Hebert stated, “we lost some key players from injuries that they weren’t able to come back from it wasn’t just a week injury it was a season ending one from there on it’s just been a struggle every week 1 or 2 players miss cause of injuries they’ve been able to come back but you’re still short that week, but our kids are playing, they’re trying they’re playing hard and giving great effort”.

The Welsh Greyhounds now will move to (9-0) with the decision made by Vinton. The Greyhounds have dealt with situations like this all season long as they didn’t get to finish their week 1 game against Kinder. When asked about how his team is handling the situation, Welsh Head Coach Cody Gueringer responded,” the adversity all the kids deal with that well and we always talk about physical and mental toughness and this is a prime example of that, being physically tough but also mentally tough to deal with moments like this its not a bad day it’s just a tough moment and we’re going to move on and we had a great day of practice today and hopefully another one tomorrow and we’ll move forward and get ready for a really good Notre Dame team”.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.