Two district road propositions on Nov. 8 ballot for Vernon Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish residents will be voting Nov. 8 on two road district propositions in Ward 3, the southwestern part of the parish.

Both are continuations of taxes that have been collected since 1966 for the maintenance and construction of roads and bridges in Road District No. 3, according to parish officials.

District Proposition No. 1 would allow Vernon Parish to levy an 11.89 mills property tax for 10 years. The tax would begin in 2023, with $245,480 expected to be collected annually. The levy is for the purpose of maintaining roads and bridges.

District Proposition No. 2 would allow Vernon Parish to levy a 4.77 mills property tax for ten years. The tax would begin in 2023, with $98,480 expected to be collected annually. The levy is for the purpose of constructing and improving roads.

Wondering what a mill is and how it applies to your property taxes?

First off, a mill is one-tenth of one cent.

Calcasieu Tax Assessor Wendy Aguillard gave us an explanation in 2016.

Using a 4.77-mill tax as an example, let’s say your home is valued at $100,000.

Take your property value, subtract any exemptions: $100,000 - $75,000 (homestead) = $25,000.

The assessed value of your property will be 10 percent : $25,000 x .10 = $2,500.

Now, multiply by the millage rate: $2,500 x 4.77 mills = $10,150.

Divide by 1,000: $10,150 divided by 1,000 = $11.93 per year.

