Two district road propositions on Nov. 8 ballot for Vernon Parish

Vernon Parish residents will be voting on November 8 to pass or veto two road district...
Vernon Parish residents will be voting on November 8 to pass or veto two road district propositions in Ward 3, the southwestern part of the parish.(Credit: KALB)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish residents will be voting Nov. 8 on two road district propositions in Ward 3, the southwestern part of the parish.

Both are continuations of taxes that have been collected since 1966 for the maintenance and construction of roads and bridges in Road District No. 3, according to parish officials.

District Proposition No. 1 would allow Vernon Parish to levy an 11.89 mills property tax for 10 years. The tax would begin in 2023, with $245,480 expected to be collected annually. The levy is for the purpose of maintaining roads and bridges.

District Proposition No. 2 would allow Vernon Parish to levy a 4.77 mills property tax for ten years. The tax would begin in 2023, with $98,480 expected to be collected annually. The levy is for the purpose of constructing and improving roads.

Wondering what a mill is and how it applies to your property taxes?

First off, a mill is one-tenth of one cent.

Calcasieu Tax Assessor Wendy Aguillard gave us an explanation in 2016.

Using a 4.77-mill tax as an example, let’s say your home is valued at $100,000.

Take your property value, subtract any exemptions: $100,000 - $75,000 (homestead) = $25,000.

The assessed value of your property will be 10 percent : $25,000 x .10 = $2,500.

Now, multiply by the millage rate: $2,500 x 4.77 mills = $10,150.

Divide by 1,000: $10,150 divided by 1,000 = $11.93 per year.

For more on what’s on your ballot and where to vote, click HERE.

For more election news, click HERE.

For a list of items on Vernon’s ballot, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elections

State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lester Duhé
There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8 ballot in Louisiana.

Elections

Tax renewal, consolidation on Nov. 8 ballot in Cameron Parish

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Amanda Johnson
Cameron will vote on two parishwide tax propositions in the Nov. 8 election.

Elections

Early voting begins for Nov. 8 election

Updated: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Amanda Johnson
Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.

Politics

Abortion opponents officially launch "Life Defense Fund"

Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

Politics

Noem, Smith spar over taxes

Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Judge Bradberry facing ethical complaint that could lead to disciplinary action

Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Schmidt
A judge in a hotly contested race for Third Circuit Court of Appeal is dealing with a ethical complaint before the Judiciary Commission. It could result in disciplinary action against Judge Guy Bradberry.

Politics

Johnson, Duprel stake out positions in lone debate

Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT
The two candidates for South Dakota’s lone seat in the United States House of Representatives debated for just over an hour, in what will be the contest's only debate. Duprel pushed Johnson to defend his voting record on issues like federal spending, gay marriage, and abortion.

News

DeQuincy candidate forum to be held on Oct. 25

Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT
|
By Patrick Deaville
Community members are invited to attend the forum and meet with local candidates

Politics

President promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if voters elect more democrats

Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT

Politics

President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT