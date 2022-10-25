Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term.

The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley.

Electricity is something we take for granted until it’s not there and no one wants the bill to throw the whole budget out of whack.

Two challengers think they can do better than the incumbent. So, why are they running?

Keith Bodin: “I’m running because I believe the office of the commissioner’s office has lost transparency and it’s lost the confidence of the rate payers of Louisiana to do what’s best for the ratepayers of Louisiana.”

Shalon Latour: “It’s like hearing horror stories when you hear people on social security or fixed income, having to pay eight or nine-hundred-dollar electric bills and that’s what intrigued me to run, how things were going. I felt there’s not much representation, so that’s why I’m here today.”

Whereas incumbent, Mike Francis, said he’s doing what he promised six years ago: “I felt if I apply proven business principles to my job at the public service commission, just like I did in my oilfield business, that I could get something done and help the people. That’s my goal, that’s what I promised to do.”

There was a huge outcry during the summer from those whose electric bills skyrocketed, perhaps in part due to the hurricane restoration charge added to the bills. So, what can be done to lower bills?

Latour said to look at where they buy fuel: “Are they buying it from the lowest vendors, can we diversify, can they buy electric from other areas. I would love to see or put more pressure on to the utilities, the for-profit utility company for them to come up with some kind of money, not just everything passes on to the consumer. And that’s things I would like to look on legislature to see if we can rewrite some of those policies, in place rather than everything they do they just pass onto the consumer.”

Francis said get what’s due: “We occasionally have to file a lawsuit in the case of a provider, and in the case of Entergy, which we all know is in this area, we’ve got four lawsuits at the Public Service Commission totaling about two billion dollars. And we will win those lawsuits. We’ll get some settlements that money will go straight to the rate payers to lower rates.”

While Bodin said look at how money is spent.: “To lower electric bills, in my opinion is, number one, we need to have a better storm restoration audit program to understand what we’re paying for and make sure what we’re paying for in storm restoration, which is federally mandated, we have no choice about this, but what we’re paying for is actually stuff that was damaged by the storm, and not stuff the utility companies said, ‘Oh, we’ll catch a storm this year. We’re not going to do maintenance on this, we’re not going to do maintenance on that.’”

Another issue, what should be done to increase reliability into the future?

Francis: “Two years ago, we just put on a one-billion-dollar electric generator run by natural gas. That was on the plan for about 30 years, and we’re going to pay a certain amount of money every month for 30 years to provide electricity for the greater Lake Charles area.”

Bodin: “I’m not saying that we’re going to turn a switch and go pure solar or pure wind. What we need to do is we need to figure out how to get all three of them together, marry them, so that when one isn’t working properly, we have two other ones to fall back on.”

Shalon Latour: “Future maintenance. If you keep all your regular maintenance, all of your lines clean, you can do as much as possible. Say that Entergy is allowed one hundred hours of down time. See if they’re meeting that standard and what are the repercussions for not meeting that standard.”

There are an estimated 930,000 people in District 4 which spans 17 parishes.

The election is November 8. If no one candidate gets at least one more than half the votes cast, there will be a runoff December 10.

