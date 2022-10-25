50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 24, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 24, 2022.

Sandra Margarita Garcia-Lozano, 57, Pasadena, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Earline Marie Williams, 30, Westlake: Theft under $5,000; illegal transmission of money; access device fraud over $1,500; identity theft; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Laine Elyse Perkins, 33, DeQuincy: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Deante Namar White, 23, Lake Charles: Forgery; fraud; theft under $5,000.

Dalton Michael Tomplait, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Brandon Anthony Wilrye, 26, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 charges); illegal use of weapons; aggravated property damage; battery.

Craig Alan Neil, 58, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; parole detainer.

Devon Wade Locklear, 26, Starks: Contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Sabrina Maria Gill, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $5,000; driving on the right side of the road; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

