SOWELA Spotlight: CDL driver class

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The recent supply chain issues have put a spotlight on the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. This morning, SOWELA’s Workforce Solutions Director, Haley Stevens, joins us to talk about a free CDL permit class being offered.

With the American Trucking Association estimating a national shortage of 50,000 truck drivers and the Louisiana Workforce Commission rating CDL drivers as having a four-star job outlook SOWELA’s free CDL class is an excellent opportunity to earn upwards of $19 - $28 an hour.

The 3-day online class is offered once a month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes practice tests and firsthand information on Louisiana trucking jobs. The next CDL class begins Monday, November 21.

Additionally, once the class is completed students with the CDL permit will then be eligible to enroll in SOWELA’s CDL Class A training course. That comprehensive 7-week course is currently $5,950 to enroll in and includes all the classroom and behind-the-wheel training that you would need to take the state CDL exam. For those who need assistance paying for the 7-week course, SOWELA does offer funding options.

To learn more or register, you can contact SOWELA Workforce Solutions at (337) 421-6560 or workforce@sowela.edu.

