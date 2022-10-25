Low water pressure in DeRidder after 2 contractors break water mains

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Repairs are underway after contractors broke two water mains in DeRidder Tuesday.

One was broken by a worker setting electrical poles, and the other by a Fastwyre Broadband contractor, city officials said.

Residents near Henry’s Trailer Park and west of the area, including the Bypass, and the Burnett Garden area have low water pressure, according to the city.

The city has halted work for all fiber crews until repairs are complete.

