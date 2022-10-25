LIFE Academy program helping prepare students for beyond the classroom

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first nine weeks of the school year have come and gone, but there is still so much to learn in the LIFE Academy.

This new program is designed to help students with significant developmental and intellectual disabilities to be successful in their adult lives.

This program is currently serving 10 students at McNeese State University and 10 students at SOWELA Technical Community College.

“At first, it was definitely a need. We needed an opportunity for our kids to have an opportunity to extend life beyond the traditional school setting. Constantly in education, we are always talking about getting students college ready and or career ready. In this program, we’re getting students life ready as well,” Ronnie Harvey Junior, the Administrative Director for Special Services at Calcasieu Parish School Board said.

Natasha Piert is one of the teachers at LIFE Academy. She works tirelessly to prepare her students for what is ahead of them outside the classroom.

“This is such a reward, when I see that students come in, they sign in. They’re just excited. They get off the bus laughing and wanting to know what are we doing tomorrow, what are we doing next. Just that part, knowing they’re enjoying being here on this university campus. It’s such a joy,” Piert said.

The LIFE Academy’s motto is learning is for everyone, and is open for participants 18 to 21 years old.

“And to truly be a part of life. We all go to work, we all go to school, many go to college. Now they have those same opportunities,” Wendy Hill, the Supervisor for Special Services at Calcasieu Parish School Board said.

The next cohort of LIFE Academy will start in August with the new school year.

The Curriculum to be admitted into the program is currently being re-worked, so anyone with any questions about the criteria for the students is encouraged to contact Wendy Hill, the Supervisor for Special Services for Middle and High School students at CPSB by emailing wendy.hill@cpsb.org.

