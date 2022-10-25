Lake Charles College Prep holds public hearing regarding management company

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A public hearing was held Monday for a decision made by a local charter school that sparked outrage from parents.

“By hiring a management company, who does have a say so in our day-to-day task, you are also employing them to now give us our commandments for the day,” a parent said.

Controversy surrounds the decision made by the board of Lake Charles College Prep to re-assign ‘Charter Schools USA’ as its management company.

Parents petitioned the decision, saying it does not benefit the students of faculty. Teachers protested, forcing the school to cancel classes for the day.

Monday, a public hearing was held on the matter at the boards monthly meeting.

“The students that I teach do not deserve to be put into regular education if they can’t keep up with the curriculum in regular aid,” a teacher said.

In a previous interview, president of the Charter Academy Foundation, Gene Thibodeaux, said the new contract would be much different from the school’s previous interaction with the management company.

“And you want to remain hands off with the management company, but the fact of the matter is that this particular management company has in the past, and according to all of their terrible reviews online, they do throw spare students in inclusion classes,” a parent said. “They do not allow them to be separated regardless of the IEPs.”

“[It will not be] involved in the placement of students nor in the curriculum,” Thibodeaux said. “That is the function of the day-to-day activities of the school leadership along with the management team.”

Parents asked if students or staff would be affected.

“The board is only considering the hire of the principal and the assistant principal under our agreement, “Thibodeaux said. “I suspect that the kid’s education will be effected but in a positive way.”

Thibodeaux said a management agreement has not been considered or been before the board. When the agreement is perfected, the board will act upon it.

