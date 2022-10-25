50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles College Prep holds public hearing regarding management company

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A public hearing was held Monday for a decision made by a local charter school that sparked outrage from parents.

“By hiring a management company, who does have a say so in our day-to-day task, you are also employing them to now give us our commandments for the day,” a parent said.

Controversy surrounds the decision made by the board of Lake Charles College Prep to re-assign ‘Charter Schools USA’ as its management company.

Parents petitioned the decision, saying it does not benefit the students of faculty. Teachers protested, forcing the school to cancel classes for the day.

Monday, a public hearing was held on the matter at the boards monthly meeting.

“The students that I teach do not deserve to be put into regular education if they can’t keep up with the curriculum in regular aid,” a teacher said.

In a previous interview, president of the Charter Academy Foundation, Gene Thibodeaux, said the new contract would be much different from the school’s previous interaction with the management company.

“And you want to remain hands off with the management company, but the fact of the matter is that this particular management company has in the past, and according to all of their terrible reviews online, they do throw spare students in inclusion classes,” a parent said. “They do not allow them to be separated regardless of the IEPs.”

“[It will not be] involved in the placement of students nor in the curriculum,” Thibodeaux said. “That is the function of the day-to-day activities of the school leadership along with the management team.”

Parents asked if students or staff would be affected.

“The board is only considering the hire of the principal and the assistant principal under our agreement, “Thibodeaux said. “I suspect that the kid’s education will be effected but in a positive way.”

Thibodeaux said a management agreement has not been considered or been before the board. When the agreement is perfected, the board will act upon it.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City...
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Latest News

A public hearing was held Monday for a decision made by a local charter school that sparked...
Lake Charles College Prep holds pubic hearing regarding management company
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday afternoon.
Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday afternoon.
Lake Charles Memorial celebrates 70th anniversary
First Church of the Nazarene demolishes place of worship
First Church of the Nazarene demolishes place of worship