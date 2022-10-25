Lafayette deputies searching for inmate who escaped hospital

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said an inmate escaped Monday evening while receiving medical treatment at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center’s main campus.

Dervanaisha Carter, 22, was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and restrained with handcuffs in front of her body at the time of her escape, officials said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts to call (337) 232-9211.

Carter was being held at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple warrants, including various felony warrants.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.