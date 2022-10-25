50/50 Thursdays
Lafayette deputies searching for inmate who escaped hospital

Dervanaisha Carter, 22, was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and restrained with handcuffs in front of her body when she escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center while receiving treatment on Oct. 24, 2022, authorities said.(Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said an inmate escaped Monday evening while receiving medical treatment at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center’s main campus.

Dervanaisha Carter, 22, was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and restrained with handcuffs in front of her body at the time of her escape, officials said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts to call (337) 232-9211.

Carter was being held at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple warrants, including various felony warrants.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

