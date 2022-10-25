Homes damaged by tornado northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning

ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning.

The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. It was estimated to be about 170 yards wide. (KPLC)

The tornado blew a tree into a manufactured home, ripping off the home’s front porch awning, according to the NWS.

Another home was damaged when a carport fell onto a car. The roll-up door of a small industrial building was damaged and a parked and loaded construction trailer was pushed 4 to 6 feet.

The tornado also toppled a couple of trees and snapped the tops off of others.

(Provided by Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

(Provided by Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

(Provided by Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

(Provided by Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

When the tornado lifted, it remained close to the surface for a while, bending and snapping trees.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.