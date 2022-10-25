50/50 Thursdays
Homes damaged by tornado northwest of Oberlin Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning.
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning.(Provided by Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning.

The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning. The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. It was estimated to be about 170 yards wide.(KPLC)

The tornado blew a tree into a manufactured home, ripping off the home’s front porch awning, according to the NWS.

Another home was damaged when a carport fell onto a car. The roll-up door of a small industrial building was damaged and a parked and loaded construction trailer was pushed 4 to 6 feet.

The tornado also toppled a couple of trees and snapped the tops off of others.

(Provided by Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
When the tornado lifted, it remained close to the surface for a while, bending and snapping trees.

