Halloween bash kicks off McNeese’s haunted homecoming week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Festivities are underway at McNeese State University for homecoming week.

Ghouls, goblins, and a little bit of everything else that’s spooky are haunting McNeese this week for Rowdy’s Haunted Homecoming.

The Halloween bash has students gathered at the campus quad dressed in costumes to play some games and listen to some music.

Homecoming events will continue throughout the week leading up to Saturday night’s football match-up against the Southeastern Lions at Cowboy Stadium.

