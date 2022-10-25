First Church of the Nazarene demolishes place of worship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a bittersweet moment for members of First Church of the Nazarene as they watched their place of worship be demolished after 50 years in the community.

Member, Dewanna Tarver could barely hold back her tears.

“As a young girl in the late 60′s and early 70′s, I came here and watched my dad and others work physically on the church and build it, so there’s tons of memories,” she said.

After surviving Hurricane Laura, the church suffered another devastating tragedy in 2021 just three weeks shy from coming back into the church building to worship.

“We got a call one Saturday morning at 3 o clock from our pastor saying our church was on fire, we got down here and watched it burn,” member Harold Corley said.

The church burned beyond repair leaving church officials with no choice but to make the disheartening decision to let it go.

Corley, a long time member who helped build the church said through it all, God is still good.

“The lord has given us another place over on Holly Hill that is much larger than this one and that’s what we were seeking for, a larger worship center,” he said.

Corley said God never takes away anything he can’t replace, so they’re pushing forward with their new location, as they open a chapter to new beginnings.

“I’m excited about what lies ahead and that they found a church they could buy and move right into which is a miracle,” Tarver said.

