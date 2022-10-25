FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much chiller start to Wednesday; more rain arriving Friday

3 Day Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well the good news is that our area saw some rain early this morning but we still need more, and we’ll get that opportunity by Friday into early Saturday as yet another front arrives later this week. In the meantime, settle in for a chilly night with temperatures dropping through the 50s after sunset and into the 40s overnight!

While you will need a jacket if you’re out early in the morning, highs by afternoon will reach the middle 70s with lighter winds expected through the day tomorrow. Temperatures again Thursday morning will start off rather chilly in the lower to middle 40s before reaching the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon.

More rain Friday into Saturday (KPLC)

Another front on the way will start to bring rain back to the area by Friday, especially by the afternoon and evening. This front will be slower moving and continue to keep rain lingering in the area through Saturday morning before moving out later in the day. Highs stay generally cooler in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s over the next several days, with the front on Friday reinforcing the cooler feel.

Sunshine is in the forecast on Monday for the trick-or-treaters on Halloween with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

